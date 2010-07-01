Dave Harmon Is The Last Pre-Armstrong Era AOL Exec Standing

Unless we missed somebody, AOL EVP Tricia Primrose’s departure means that HR exec Dave Harmon is the very last top executive still at the company who was there before CEO Tim Armstrong and all his ex-Googlers.



How long will that last?

Meantime, Meet the Googlers running AOL >

Correction: An earlier version of this post called Tricia a SVP. She is an EVP.

