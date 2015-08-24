The Foo Fighters just 'Rick-roll'd' the Westboro Baptist Church

adamisntdumb Foo Fighters ‘rickroll’ Westboro Baptist Church

The Foo Fighters “Rick-rolled” the Westboro Baptist Church, when the protest group gathered to protest at the entrance to one of their concerts on Friday.

The church, which is known for protesting military funerals with wildly insensitive signs, were picketing outside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, where the Foo Fighters were scheduled to perfom.

In response, the Foo Fighters drove up to the venue and lead a sing-along to Rick Astley’s song “Never Gonna Give You Up,” a phenomenon known on the internet as “Rick-rolling.”

The band brandished signs of their own, including “Keep it Clean” and “You Got Rick Roll’d Again.”

The moment echoed another in 2011, when Foo Fighters responded to the hateful chants of the mob with an impromptu flatbed concert, the superstars fought fire with music yet again.

As you can see in the video below, the band sits in the bed of a pickup truck adorned with massive speakers blaring “American Idiot” from Green Day as it rounds the corner.

As the truck approaches the “church” group, the speakers begin blasting “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley (hence “Rick”-rolling). Taylor Hawkins, the drummer for the band, is seen holding a sign reading “You Got Rickroll’d (Again)” as Dave Grohl claps along to the song. There is also a rather large companion seen in a very small, colourful bathing suit holding a sign reading “Keep it Clean,” an ode to the first time the Foo Fighters tussled with the group.

Given the two groups’ shared history for loud, albeit peaceful, confrontations, a group of Foo Fighter fans seemed to be waiting for just such an occasion. And, seeing the opportunity to hijack the protest, a massive dance party erupts around the “church” group as the Foo Fighters egg their fans on.

