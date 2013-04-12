How 12-Person Startup SurveyMonkey Became A Billion Dollar Company

See more Small Business, Big Ideas >>

Dave Goldberg did not found online survey company SurveyMonkey, but when he took over as CEO in 2009, he made some swift and radical decisions that would transform the startup into the billion dollar business that it is today.

Watch below Goldberg explain why his expansion strategies have been a success, how he took the company global, and what it was like to be an outsider coming to run a startup.

