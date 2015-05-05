Dave Goldberg died of head trauma after collapsing while exercising

Dave Goldberg, the CEO of SurveyMonkey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg’s husband, died of head trauma and blood loss after an exercise-related accident, according to The New York Times.

The 47-year-old collapsed at the gym while on vacation with his family in Mexico, staying at a Four Seasons Resort in southwest Mexico, The Times reports, attributing the information to a representative for the prosecutor’s office in Jalisco State.

He collapsed while exercising, and his brother, Robert Goldberg, found him on the floor of the resort’s gym about 4 p.m. Friday. He was surrounded by blood, according to the report.

It appears “he fell off the treadmill and cracked his head open,” the representative told The Times. He was transported to Hospital San Javier in Nuevo Vallarta with “weak vital signs” and died there.

His brother announced his death in a Facebook post on Friday, but just said it was unexpected, writing the following:

It’s with incredible shock and sadness that I’m letting our friends and family know that my amazing brother, Dave Goldberg, beloved husband of Sheryl Sandberg, father of two wonderful children, and son of Paula Goldberg, passed away suddenly last night.

SurveyMonkey posted the following statement:

We are deeply saddened to announce that Dave Goldberg passed away suddenly last night. Dave’s genius, courage and leadership were overshadowed only by his compassion, friendship and heart. His greatest love was for his family. Our sympathy goes out to them and to all who were touched by this extraordinary man. We are all heartbroken.

Goldberg’s brother has asked that those who knew Dave post their memories with him and photos of him to his Facebook profile in lieu of donations.

The tech community has mourned his death both on and off Facebook with tributes.

