Painted production cell of ‘I’m Just a Bill’ from ‘Schoolhouse Rock!’ Photo by Kari Rene Hall/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Dave Frishberg, the songwriter behind “I’m Just a Bill” on “Schoolhouse Rock!” has died, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Frishberg, who was 88, was a contributor to the beloved ABC children’s educational show “Schoolhouse Rock!”, which originally ran from 1973 to 1984.

He died in Portland, Oregon, his wife confirmed to The Times.

Frishberg’s iconic song “I’m Just a Bill” explains the legislative process with vocals by trumpet player Jack Sheldon.

According to the New York Times, Frishberg acknowledged that the children’s tune was his “most well-known song.”

In addition to his work on “Schoolhouse Rock!”, Frishberg was also a jazz pianist and composer who was nominated for four Grammy awards for his jazz albums.