Dave Franco will play Vanilla Ice in an upcoming biopic on the 1990s rapper

Dave Franco will play Vanilla Ice in a biopic on the rapper.

The actor talked publicly about the role for the first time to Insider.

He said that he’s hoping the movie will be like “The Disaster Artist” – the movie about “The Room” that he made with his brother James – in that it will celebrate the artist.

Franco said he’s spoken to Vanilla Ice and “can’t help but think about the rabbit holes I’m going to go down to get ready for the role.”

Dave Franco is currently preparing for the most high profile role yet of his career: 1990s rapper Vanilla Ice.

Franco spoke publicly about the role for the first time in a profile story with Insider for his upcoming directorial debut, “The Rental” (available On Demand and at select drive-in theatres on Friday).

“We have been in development for a while but we are inching closer and closer to preproduction,” Franco said of the Vanilla Ice movie.

News of the role came out in early 2019 when a listing of a project titled “To the Extreme” (which is also the title of Vanilla Ice’s hit 1990 album) showed up in the trade publication Production Weekly.

The listing featured the following logline: “From a high school dropout selling cars in Dallas to having the first hip-hop single to top the Billboard charts with ‘Ice Ice Baby,’ a young Vanilla Ice struggles with stardom, extortion attempts, and selling out as he makes music history.”

“To the Extreme” is written by screenwriters Chris Goodwin and Phillip Van.

Franco said that he envisions the project to be like “The Disaster Artist,” which starred he and his brother James Franco and celebrated the making of Tommy Wiseau’s “The Room,” an ultra-low-budget drama regarded as one of the worst movies ever made but has an incredibly loyal cult following because of that.

“With that movie, people expected us to make a broad comedy where we make fun of Tommy Wiseau, but the more real we played it, the funnier and heartfelt it was – that’s the tone we want for this one as well,” Franco said.

Reed Saxon Vanilla Ice.

Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Rob Van Winkle, certainly had more success than Wiseau did. His “To the Extreme” album – which along with “Ice Ice Baby” also featured a cover of “Play that Funky Music” – spent 16 weeks atop the Billboard 200 and sold 15 million copies worldwide.

Ice became an overnight sensation and would go on to briefly date Madonna and star in his own movie, 1991’s “Cool as Ice.” But his stardom quickly faded and led to him being regarded as a one-hit-wonder. He’s since become a fixture in the reality TV world and still performs to his small collection of loyal fans.

Franco said while he’s been stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic that he’s had phone calls with Vanilla Ice about the project.

“Rob is such a sweet and intelligent guy and he’s been super helpful in the process of getting all the details correct and making us privy to information the public doesn’t know,” Franco said. “Just talking to him I can’t help but think about the rabbit holes I’m going to go down to get ready for the role.”

Franco said currently there’s no start date on the project due to the pandemic.

