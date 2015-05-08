Dave Coulier confirms he's joining Netflix's 'Full House' spinoff

Dave Coulier won’t be cut out of Netflix’s planned “Full House” spinoff.

The Canadian actor and comedian announced his participation Thursday on Instagram along with some extra production news.

“Yes, I’ll be on the Fuller House reunion. And this guy, Mark Cendrowski will be directing. #cutitout,” Coulier wrote along with a photo of himself and Cendrowski.

Coulier starred on the series for its entire eight-season run on ABC from 1987-1995 as Joey Gladstone aka Uncle Joey to the show’s three kids. A childhood friend of Danny Turner (Bob Saget), Joey joined the household to help his buddy raise his three daughters after their mother died. As a stand up comedian, Joey was often the source of fun impersonations including cartoon characters Popeye, Bullwinkle and Pepe LePew. His popular catchphrase was “cut it out.”

After “Full House” ended, Coulier put his impersonation skills to good use in voice roles on animated series such as Adult Swim’s “Robot Chicken,” Cartoon Network’s “Teen Titans” and Canadian series “Bob & Doug,” among many others.

Cendrowski, who Coulier says will direct “Fuller House,” has directed many comedies, including CBS’s “The Odd Couple” and “Big Bang Theory,” and Disney Channel’s “The Wizards of Waverly Place.”

A Netflix representative had no comment on Coulier and Cendrowski joining the show.

Who else is returning for the spinoff and who isn’t? Here’s BI’s account of the show’s castings so far:

Bob Saget as Danny Tanner — IN NEGOTIATIONS

According to Lori Loughlin, who played Jesse’s wife Rebecca, Saget is in talks for the show.

Last year, Saget told People that a reunion show was “the farthest thing from my mind that exists.” At the same time, he has made appearances with the other cast members in recent years.

Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner — IN

ABC Candace Cameron on ABC’s ‘Full House.’

Twenty years later, D.J. is a veterinarian, has two boys, she’s pregnant and, wait for it, recently widowed. Where have we heard this story before?

Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner — IN

ABC Jodie Sweetin on ABC’s ‘Full House.’

Sweetin will reprise her role as middle sister, Stephanie, she of the “How Rude!” catchphrase. When we meet her again, she’s an aspiring musician and will move in with D.J. to help her raise her kids.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as Michelle Tanner — MIA

The twin millionaire fashionistas, who as babies tag teamed the role of the youngest Tanner daughter, had no idea about the show, according to WWD.

“I ran into Bob [Saget] the other day and we didn’t even talk about it,” said Ashley.

“I’m shocked I haven’t heard from John [Stamos],” said Mary-Kate.

But they’re going to get some sage advice from a trusted father figure. “I’m going to call [Saget] and get his perspective,” said Ashley.

Later, Stamos said that it wasn’t true that the twins hadn’t known about the show previously.

Have mercy on Netflix.

Lori Loughlin as Rebecca Katsopolis — IN NEGOTIATIONS

ABC Lori Loughlin on ABC’s ‘Full House.’

Could Uncle Jesse be a bachelor again? It’s possible if Loughlin’s talks don’t end in her signing on to return for “Fuller House.” The actress said on Thursday’s “Today” that she’s optimistic.

“I think it would be awesome to have all of us together, and I think that’s what the fans would like to see,” Loughlin said.

Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler — IN

ABC Andrea Barber on ABC’s ‘Full House.’

Hello, what are best friends for? Barber will be back as chatty Kimmy Gibbler, who also moves in to help D.J. out. But she’s a single mum with a teenage daughter herself.

Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit as Nicky and Alex Katsopolis — MIA

After three seasons of playing Uncle Jess and Rebecca’s sons, the twins seem to have moved on from acting. Blake is a firefighter in Atlanta, according to Bustle.

And Alex is still working in Hollywood as a sound editor. In fact, he and the “Game of Thrones” sound team were nominated for an Emmy in 2014.

So it’s not looking good for their return.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.