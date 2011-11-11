Dave Checketts Is The Man Who Broke Today's Story That The NBA Lockout Was Over, Only To Retract His Statement

At roughly 4:00 this afternoon, Dave Checketts was a relative unknown among the public. An hour later, the former Knicks president was trending worldwide.



Breaking the news that the NBA lockout officially ended will do that to you. As will quickly backtracking from said statement.

“The rumblings coming out of both the players’ side and the owners’ side suggest there is a deal,” Checketts said on ESPN 700 radio in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He later added, “I’ve received a couple of phone calls from friends who are very close to the process that say, ‘We have a deal and it’s a matter of having everything straightened out.'”

A stable of journalists at the NBA stakeout headquarters were promptly sent into a frenzy after the station’s Jason Shepard tweeted Checketts’ comments.

But sneers, a few eye rolls, and confirmations that Checketts’ words were unsubstantiated soon followed.

While Checketts is a close friend of Stern’s, multiple sources confirmed his announcement was untrue.

A fact that Checketts apparently acknowledged later in the interview.

“I’m being told now…perhaps they’ve taken a step back,” Checketts said. “It’s not as close as I thought.”

