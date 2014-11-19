Dave Chappelle Wants To Return To TV

Reuters In a new interview, Chappelle tells GQ he wants to guest-star on TV shows for a year.

Dave Chappelle returned to the spotlight earlier this year when he performed sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall for one week straight.

10 years ago, the comedian walked away from a hit series on Comedy Central and a reported $US50 million contract.

During a stand-up routine in 2004, Chappelle told the audience the show was ruining his life.

Since his return, fans have wondered whether the 41-year-old comedian is ready to make a comeback.

In a new interview with GQ, Chappelle says he wouldn’t mind returning to television, but not with his own show. Instead, he has a “show-business bucket list” he’d like to accomplish.

“For one year, I want to do this thing where I guest-star on as many television shows as I possibly can,” Chappelle tells GQ. “I love television. The fact that television ultimately made me famous was very gratifying for me. Chris Tucker did it in movies, and Chris Rock did it from his stand-up, which was very impressive.”

“But you know, the thing that people most will remember me for is ‘Chappelle’s Show,'” he adds. “If I were to never do anything else, that show would be a culmination of what was a very long and tedious process of me learning how to be in the television business.”

Chappelle says if he could choose any shows to star on it would be “The Walking Dead,” a series he has binge-watched, “CSI,” or ABC’s hit show with Kerry Washington, “Scandal.”

“I’d be a zombie in The Walking Dead. A corpse on CSI. I’d be the first black guy to f — Olivia Pope on Scandal,” says Chappelle.

You can read the full GQ article here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.