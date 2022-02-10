Dave Chappelle says the development he shot down in his Ohio town was ‘a half-baked plan which never actually offered affordable housing’

Comedian Dave Chappelle attends a super middleweight title unification fight between Canelo Alvarez, of Mexico, and Caleb Plant, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. AP Photo/Steve Marcus

Dave Chappelle spoke out against a housing development in his Ohio town with an affordable portion.

The comedian said the proposal would not serve Yellow Springs, where he is a resident and landlord.

On Thursday, Chappelle said it was “a half-baked plan which never actually offered affordable housing.”

Comedian Dave Chappelle responded Thursday to claims that he shot down an affordable housing development in Yellow Springs, Ohio, where he lives and owns at least 10 residential and commercial properties worth millions of dollars.

In a February 7 meeting of the Yellow Springs Village Council, Chappelle and other town residents spoke out against a proposed development of single-family homes with more affordable housing elements like condos and townhomes.

Chappelle threatened to take all his investments in the town “off the table” if the plan passed. The council vote ended in a 2-2 tie, which forces developer Oberer Homes to revert to a previously approved plan with entirely single-family homes if it wants to proceed.

A video of Chappelle’s remarks at the meeting — including when he told council members, “You look like clowns” — circulated this week. Critics accused him of scuttling affordable housing in Yellow Springs, a town of about 4,000 people near Dayton, where Chappelle is a resident, landlord, and business owner.

On Thursday, the comedian fought back through his spokesperson, saying that the characterization was false.

“Dave Chappelle didn’t kill affordable housing,” said his spokeswoman, Carla Sims, in a statement to Insider. “Concerned residents and a responding Village Council ‘killed’ a half-baked plan, which never actually offered affordable housing.”

Oberer Homes’ proposal, which got voted down, included 64 single-family homes, 52 duplexes, and 24 townhomes, ranging in price from $250,000 to $600,000, according to a council memo comparing the two plans.

“In Yellow Springs, and in many other places, that is not considered affordable housing,” Sims said in the statement. “Instead, it’s an accelerant on the homogenization of Yellow Springs.”

The median price for a home in Yellow Springs — where Chappelle lives on a 39-acre farm that he bought for $690,000 in 2015 — hit $319,000 at the end of last year, according to Realtor.com.

“Neither Dave nor his neighbors are against affordable housing, however, they are against the poorly vetted, cookie-cutter, sprawl-style development deal, which has little regard for the community, culture, and infrastructure of the Village,” Sims said in the statement. “The whole development deal, cloaked as an affordable housing plan, is anything but affordable.”

Oberer Homes can revert to its original plan of 143 single-family homes ranging from $300,000 to $600,000. The Yellow Springs Village Council did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Chappelle’s current investments in Yellow Springs include plans to build a restaurant and a comedy club via a holding company, Iron Table Holdings LLC.

A real estate advisor to Iron Table Holdings, Max Crome, said in a statement to Insider that the council’s vote was “a big win” for the residents of Yellow Springs.

“This ‘NO’ vote puts a pause on the development so that any revised proposal would be properly vetted and, ideally, any new affordable housing component doesn’t come at the expense of selling out our values for a sprawl-style development,” Crome said.

It’s not uncommon for residents like Chapelle and those that backed him at the meeting to take issue with so-called affordable housing developments.

Throughout the last decade, concerned residents in cities across the country have fought against projects and rezonings that they say were priced too high for the neighborhoods they were being developed in. Building expensive communities, some advocates say, leads to the displacement of those who can’t afford the inflated price of living through a process known as gentrification.

“Without question, Dave Chappelle cares about Yellow Springs,” Sims said in the statement. “He’s sewn into the fabric of the Village.”

Do you live in Yellow Springs? Do you have a story to share about Dave Chappelle’s involvement or affordable housing in the area? Reach out to the reporter of this story at [email protected].