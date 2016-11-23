Dave Chappelle is reportedly making $60 million for his Netflix comedy specials

Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/Getty

It’s no joke how much Dave Chappelle is reportedly making on his new comedy special deal with Netflix.

According to The New York Post’s Page Six column, the comedian is making a total of $60 million for delivering three comedy specials to the streaming company in 2017.

“Dave was offered $20 million a special,” Page Six’s anonymous source said. “Netflix basically has a war chest for this kind of content. Whether it’s a loss or not, Dave Chappelle’s specials will get a lot of press and bring in new subscribers.”

At $20 million per special, that would place Chappelle’s deal on par with the reported $40 million deal Chris Rock secured with Netflix last month for two comedy specials.

A Netflix representative told Business Insider it doesn’t comment on the financial details of its deals.

The concert specials are Chappelle’s first in 12 years. Two of the specials have already been shot, but were never released. The third one will be produced specifically for Netflix. All three are set to release simultaneously in 2017.

The deal follows

Chappelle’s hosting debut November 12 on “Saturday Night Live,” which delivered the season’s highest overnight ratings and the best 18-to-49 ratings for the show since 2013.

Chappelle made a huge name for himself while starring on “Chappelle’s Show,” a racially charged sketch show that ran on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006. Most recently, he’s been trying out new material in an intimate venue tour.

NOW WATCH: The 7 best horror movies you can stream on Netflix right now



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.