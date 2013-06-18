Dave Chappelle Is Heading On Tour This Summer

After his departure from comedy in 2005, Chappelle will return to stand-up this summer.

Dave Chappelle is back and heading on tour this summer.



The stand-up comedian will headline the first-ever live tour for sketch comedy site “Funny or Die,” the Oddball Comedy & Curiosity Festival,

The 5-week, 13-city summer tour running from the end of August thru September will also feature Flight of the Conchords, Demetri Martin, Kristen Schaal, and John Mulaney.

rumours of the 39-year-old Chappelle’s return to stand-up started circulating in February when he flaunted new material at New York’s The Comedy Cellar. Later that week he made a surprise appearance during Chris Rock’s set where the pair riffed about a potential tour.

Chappelle abruptly departed from “Chappelle’s Show” in 2005, mid-third season, to escape the pressures of fame, according to an interview with TIME Magazine. He vanished from the public eye, embarking on a spiritual retreat in Durban, South Africa.

Tickets for the Oddball Festival go on sale Friday on Funny Or Die’s website. Fingers crossed that his co-headlining status, shared with the New Zealand-based musical comedy duo Flight of the Conchords, will keep him from being overwhelmed by the spotlight.

Watch a trailer for the tour below.

