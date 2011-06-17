CHA-CHING: Dave Chappelle Plans Return To TV

Six years after walking away from $50 million, Dave Chappelle is returning to the small screen.



“Dave Chappelle’s going back to TV. It’s not for a network. It’s for Netflix or Crackle or some other subscription service,” an insider tells The Daily.

Netflix, which paid $100 million for David Fincher‘s “House of Cards,” and the other sub services are breaking into the content creation game as they continue their quest to disrupt the cable universe.

If Chappelle does indeed join one of the outlets, he’ll join the growing movement away from cable. The comedian doesn’t have the platform needed to go Glenn Beck and launch his own subscription network, but the move will give him full creative control of any program he creates.

