Prince Parodies Himself By Putting Dave Chappelle On Album Cover

Prince just recently joined Twitter, but he’s already making the best of it.
On Friday, The Purple One tweeted an image of comedian Dave Chappelle dressed as him on the cover of his latest single, “Breakfast Can Wait.”
Chappelle, who starred in Comedy Central’s “Chappelle’s Show,” impersonated Prince in 2004. And it appears Prince liked it.
Imitation is the highest form of flattery, as they say.
Game: Blouses http://t.co/3jShq2r9Ci http://t.co/3oEI8kQsKB http://t.co/G0uLp2mbJk pic.twitter.com/dNwDPifP8j
— PRINCE 3RDEYEGIRL (@3rdeyegirl) August 16, 2013
Take a quick listen to a bit of the single below:
Now watch Chappelle impersonate Prince on his Comedy Central show:
Here’s Chappelle’s initial impersonation of Prince in 2004. Pretty spot-on!
