Dave Chappelle uses a clever technique to stop people using smartphones during his shows

Comedian Dave Chappelle is working with Yondr, a company that makes lockable pouches, to create a “no-phone zone” in his shows, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

People recording video on smartphones and then sharing it to social media, such as YouTube or Vine, is a big problem for comedians. If everyone has already seen the material on the internet, then less people will attend the show.

Anyone who attends one of Chappelle’s 13 sold-out shows in Chicago will be greeted by staff with a Yondr pouch. The smartphone is placed into the pouch, fastened, and then attendees can enter the hall. The pouches unlock once you leave the “no-phone zone.”

Videos of comedians often go viral, lowering the demand for their work. A video of Dave Chappelle’s show can attract over two million views, from which he makes no money.

Yondr A Yondr phone case.

“It’s a huge thing for Chappelle, like all comedians: how to make the show phone-free,” Yondr founder Graham Dugoni told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Thalia Hall, where Chappelle is set to perform, has around 800 seats, making it relatively small. Yondr says it can provide pouches for stadiums with up to 20,000 seats.

