Watch Dave Chappelle's First Interview In Five Years (VIDEO)

Dave Chappelle has been elusive at best since he famously walked away from his groundbreaking “Chappelle’s Show” in 2005.

But this interview — following his recent charity-event debacle — gives fans a window into what he’s been up to.

Like living in Ohio.

The Q+A comes a month after Chappelle had a charity-event disaster in Florida.

He bombed intentionally when he noticed rude, chattering front-row audience members taping his act with their camera phones.

In the below video, he explains that the people in the front row were actually casino bigwigs — so security was reluctant to enforce the no-video (and keep-quiet) rules.

Videos below.

