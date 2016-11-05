Dave Chappelle is hosting 'SNL' for the first time ever -- with the perfect musical guest

Can you believe David Chappelle has never hosted “Saturday Night Live”? That’s about to change.

NBC just announced that the beloved and often controversial comedian will make his debut on the sketch show on Saturday, November 12.

That’s not all. He’s being joined by the perfect musical guest: A Tribe Called Quest, the pioneering hip-hop group whose Phife Dawg died earlier this year.

Chappelle made a huge name for himself while starring on “Chappelle’s Show,” a racially charged sketch show that ran on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006. Most recently, he’s been doing an intimate venue tour.

A Tribe Called Quest is releasing its first studio album in 18 years, and the members intend it to be their last (it will feature Phife Dawg, who joined for recording before his death). Titled “We Got It From Here … Thank You 4 Your Service,” it’s out on November 11.

This weekend, “Doctor Strange” star Benedict Cumberbatch and musical guest Solange will make their “SNL” debuts.

