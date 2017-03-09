Dave Chappelle speaks out at his hometown city council: Police made a 'huge gaffe'

Dave Chappelle may be an A-list comedian, but he lives a relatively quiet life in Yellow Springs, Ohio, with his family. He recently made an appearance at a city-council meeting in the town, as Pitchfork reported, to discuss police violence and what Yellow Springs should do about it.

While saying local police had “protected my own well-being” on previous occasions, Chappelle called out law enforcement for a New Year’s Eve incident in which police unsuccessfully used a Taser in a partying crowd. Attendees called the situation “horrifying,” according to The Yellow Springs News.

It was a “huge gaffe,” Chappelle said.

While noting that growing up he knew the names of various Yellow Springs police officers, the comedian said, “Now we’re being policed by what feels like an alien force.”

Chappelle urged the council that it “has a tremendous opportunity to be a leader in progressive law enforcement.” He went on:

“I would beseech the council to look deeply and to look hard because this is a golden opportunity. Literally you could kill the game. In this Trump era, there’s an opportunity to show everybody that local politics reigns supreme. We can make our corner of the world outstanding.”

Watch Chappelle at the city-council meeting below:

