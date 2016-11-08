Dave Chappelle took shots at Hillary Clinton in a comedy show: 'She's not right'

Dave Chappelle can stir up outrage like few other comedians, so it’s no surprise that when he recently unloaded on the presidential election and the candidates, people paid attention.

Leading up to his “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig, the comedian booked a few shows in the New York City area. The New York Observer reports that his 60-minute Friday night show was focused on Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. In particular, he went after Clinton, despite saying he voted for her.

In particular, Chappelle suggested that Hillary Clinton was responsible for the leak of the “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump bragged about grabbing women “by the p—y.”

“What I heard on that tape was gross,” Chappelle said, according to the Observer. “But the way I got to hear it was even more gross. You know that came directly from Hillary.”

The comedian noted that he had voted early for Clinton in Ohio, where he lives, before leaving for New York, but it “didn’t feel good.”

“She’s going to be on a coin some day. And her behaviour has not been coin-worthy,” he said. “She’s not right and we all know she’s not right.”

Chappelle further went after the media for its characterization of the leaked “Access Hollywood” tape, arguing that what Trump was bragging about wasn’t sexual assault.

“Sexual assault? It wasn’t,” Chappelle said. “He said, ‘And when you’re a star, they let you do it.’ That phrase implies consent. I just don’t like the way the media twisted that whole thing. Nobody questioned it.”

A representative for Chappelle responded to news of the set in a statement to Variety, saying: “Dave is disgusted by the tone of the election and especially by the idea that his comedy would be misconstrued to defend [Donald T]rump. His comedy show blasted both candidates. By the way, he voted for Hillary [Clinton].”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.