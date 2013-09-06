Hartford Becomes Dave Chappelle's Punching Bag During Chicago Standup

Reuters Dave Chappelle is not happy with Hartford.

Dave Chappelle lacerated the city of Hartford

during his setat a Chicago comedy club on Tuesday.

“I will never go back,” Chappelle said. “I won’t even go to Hartford for f—— gas.”

The comedian’s harsh words come after he was heckled during his entire show in Connecticut’s capital last week. He eventually walked off once he was onstage long enough to get paid, The Wrap reported.

“That crowd was evil,” Chappelle told the Chicago audience. He described them as “suburban torturers” and “young, white alcoholics.”

“I don’t want anything bad to happen to the United States, but if North Korea ever drops a nuclear bomb on this country, I swear to God I hope it lands in Hartford, Connecticut.”

Listen to Chappelle’s bashing below:

