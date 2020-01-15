Dave Chappelle endorses Andrew Yang for president: 'I'm Yang Gang!'

Associated Press FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2018 file photo, Dave Chappelle speaks at the press conference for ‘A Star Is Born’ on day 4 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto. Chappelle is the latest recipient of the Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in comedy, an honour being bestowed Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at the Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang was endorsed by comedian and actor Dave Chappelle on Tuesday.

“Dave is one of the most important voices in our country today and I’m thrilled he has thrown his support behind this campaign,” Yang said in the statement.

Chappelle is set to perform two shows in South Carolina later this month to benefit Yang’s campaign.

Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle on Tuesday officially endorsed tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang for president.

“I’m Yang Gang,” Chappelle said, according to a statement from Yang’s 2020 campaign.

"He and I share similar concerns about the future and hopes for what it could be. We are also parents who see the world that we are leaving to our kids and believe they deserve better."

Chappelle is among the most famous comedians in the US. In October, he received the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humour.

Celebrating the endorsement on Twitter, Yang said: “Thank you @DaveChappelle and welcome to the #yanggang. You are the best. Let’s do this for our kids.”

Thank you @DaveChappelle and welcome to the #yanggang. You are the best. Let’s do this for our kids. ???????? pic.twitter.com/HGznFG00kr — Andrew Yang???? (@AndrewYang) January 14, 2020

Yang entered the 2020 campaign season a relatively unknown figure, but has managed to make a dent in the race and outlasted better-known politicians who have already dropped out such as Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris.

The latest polling from Morning Consult places Yang in 6th place overall among Democratic primary voters.

With that said, Yang did not qualify for Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, which comes less than a month before the Iowa caucuses.

