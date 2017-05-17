Dave Chappelle regrets saying we should give Trump a chance: 'I f---ed up'

‘Saturday Night Live’/NBC; YouTube Dave Chappelle during his ‘SNL’ monologue in November 2016.

Dave Chappelle regrets suggesting that Americans should give Donald Trump a chance while hosting the first post-2016 election episode of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” in November.

The comedian made the apology during a dinner benefiting Robin Hood, the nonprofit organisation that fights poverty in New York City, on Monday.

“I was the first guy on TV to say, ‘Give Trump a chance.’ I f—ed up. Sorry,” Chappelle said, according to MSNBC and “Today” cohost Willie Geist, who was also at the event.

On “SNL,” Chappelle, who was making his hosting debut on the sketch show, approached Trump’s win with hope.

Chappelle recalled being at the White House for an event held by BET while former President Barack Obama was in office and acknowledged that black visitors to the White House weren’t always so welcome.

“I thought about that and I looked at that room and saw all those black faces,” Chappelle said, “and I saw how happy everyone was, these people who have been historically disenfranchised. And it made me feel hopeful, and it made me feel proud to be an American, and it made me very happy about the prospects of our country.”

He then concluded his monologue, “So, in that spirit, I’m wishing Donald Trump luck and I’m going to give him a chance. And we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one, too.”

More from Jethro Nededog:

Dave Chappelle tonight in NY on his November SNL monologue: “I was the first guy on TV to say ‘Give Trump a chance.’ I f***ed up. Sorry.”

— Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) May 16, 2017

Chappelle made the comment during his set at the @RobinHoodNYC benefit tonight.

— Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) May 16, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.