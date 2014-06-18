Dave Chappelle Crashed The 'Today Show' In Awkward Promotional Stunt

Comedian Dave Chappelle is hitting the talk show circuit this week to promote his upcoming shows at Radio City Music Hall.

Chappelle’s latest appearance had him “crashing” the “Today Show” Tuesday morning by standing outside holding a sign with his performance dates.

“That is one of the most grassroots advertising campaigns I have ever seen,” Lauer joked when speaking later with the comedian.

But after an entire on-air interview in the “Today Show” courtyard, Chappelle still didn’t realise the show was live.

“Are we on television right now?” Chappelle asked Lauer seriously. “This is hilarious, I had no idea this actually started, I thought this was a run through.”

Watch the full clip below:

