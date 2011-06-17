Dave Batista Interested In A WWE Return

Dave Batista recently broke his silence on the Wrestling Observer Radio podcast. The former WWE champion said that he is interested in one more run with the WWE and an official retirement match. Get the spotlight ready!



The interview with Batista is fantastic. Batista more or less covers his careers, controversies, and updates the fans on his career post-WWE. You do need to be a subscriber to the Wrestling Observer site to hear the interview, but the $10.99 monthly price is well worth it in my opinion.

I won’t go through the entire interview but there were a few things Batista said that stuck out to me. The most newsworthy would be Batista’s desires for one more run with the WWE. Batista told Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez that he would like to go back one more time and do an official retirement match. Big Dave is 42 years old so if he is going to return for one more run I’d expect him back for WrestleMania 28.

