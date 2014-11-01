A Gay UK Politician Thinks Same-Sex Marriage Backers 'Are Like Nazis'

REUTERS/Vincent Kessler David Coburn at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, proudly displaying his Braveheart-like kilt.

A British gay politician thinks that same-sex marriages are wrong.

In an interview with the British Huffington Post, David Coburn, who is a member of UK’s far-right group UKIP said:

“What you’re doing with the gay marriage issue is you’re rubbing people’s noses in the dirt. Everyone had agreed and been quite happy with the idea of civil partnership, it was all bedded in and people were happy with it, they got used to the idea. “But when you go across the road to pick a fight with someone of faith, that’s not got anything to do with it, that’s the equality Nazis trying to give Christianity a jolly good kicking. You know it, I know it, we all know it – it’s false bollocks, the lot of it.”

He also said that “same-sex marriage makes a mockery of the holy sacrament of marriage.”

The United Kingdom passed a law allowing same sex unions in March, a move supported by the center left Labour Party as well as the ruling Conservatives Party.

UKIP, who is further on the right from the Tories, has always taken a strong stand against gay marriage, a position that, oddly, even homosexual Coburn supports.

