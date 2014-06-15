Survey Finds Adult Daughters Require Less Financial Support Than Sons

According to a new survey from financial tech company Yodlee Interactive, men between the ages of 35 and 44 are more than twice as likely to need their parents’ money than women, and nearly four times as likely to live at home.

“In light of Father’s Day, we wanted to take a focused look at how financially independent adults really are from their parents,” says Joe Polverari, general manager of Yodlee Interactive. “We were surprised to see how reliant so much of the adult population still is on their parents for some financial help.”

The findings, Polverari adds, reinforce why there’s been such a boom over the last five years in financial apps and services that help keep money manageable and top of mind.

The survey looked not only at which grown children needed the most, but also who is giving the most back to their parents and in-laws, in terms of both financial and emotional support. Check out Yodlee’s infographic below to find out how the genders compare.

