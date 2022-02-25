The daughter of Putin’s spokesman publicly opposed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, undermining her dad

Elizaveta Pesokva attends a restaurant opening in Moscow, January 2022. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS via Getty Images

Elizaveta Peskova posted the words “no to war” to an Instagram Live, according to Russian reports.

Peskova’s father is Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, who justifies Russia’s actions to the media.

The slogan is the same chanted by Russian protesters who marched in its cities this week.

The daughter of President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman posted an anti-war slogan in her Instagram Live on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Elizaveta Peskova, 24, posted “HET BOЙHE” — “no to war,” against a black background on her Instagram story according to a screenshot tweeted by the Russian outlet TV Rain.

This slogan is the main chant used by Russian protesters to oppose the invasions of Ukraine.

Peskova is the daughter of Dmitry Peskov, the most prominent spokesperson working for the Kremlin. Peskov routinely gives statements justifying Russia’s actions and attacking the US and its allies.

Francis Scarr, a senior digital reporter at the BBC, also noted Peskova’s posting in a tweet. Soon after Scarr posted the screenshot, Washington Post reporter Mary Ilyushina said that it had been taken down.

Insider was unable to find it, which is consistent with a deletion.

The incident is likely to be deeply embarrassing to Peskov and Putin’s wider circle.

Aside from the president himself, Peskov is among the most high-ranking and visible people in the Russian president’s orbit, and robustly defended Thursday’s decision to invade Ukraine.

A demonstrator holding a placard reading ‘No to war’ protests against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in central Saint Petersburg on February 24, 2022. Photo by SERGEI MIKHAILICHENKO/AFP via Getty Images

Peskov spoke bullishly on Friday about “retaliatory measures” from Russia in reaction to the recently-imposed sanctions from the West, according to state-run TASS News agency.

This is not the first time Peskova has prompted political intrigue. In 2o19 it emerged that she had become an intern for a right-wing MEP, Aymeric Chauprade, prompting concerns that sensitive political information could filter back to the Kremlin, the BBC reported.

Peskova did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.