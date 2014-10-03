The Hong Kong Leader's Daughter Bragged On Facebook About Her Fabulous Taxpayer-Funded Life

Instagram A photo from an Instagram account linked to Chai Yan Leung.

A Facebook account linked to Chai Yan Leung, the daughter of Hong Kong’s leader, CY Leung, disappeared during the past 24 hours after a post she about her jewelry “beautiful shoes and dresses and clutches” angered protesters who are calling for her father’s ouster.

However, the Facebook page wasn’t the only social media account linked to Leung that documented her high fashion shopping sprees. An Instagram account in Leung’s name remains online and features pictures of her custom-made bags, designer shoes, and trips around the world.

On Tuesday, Leung’s Facebook page made news again after she wrote a note that was apparently a response to negative comments about a necklace that appeared in her profile photo.

“This is actually a beautiful necklace bought at Lane Crawford (yes- funded by all you HK taxpayers!! So are all my beautiful shoes and dresses and clutches!! Thank you so much!!!!) Actually maybe I shouldn’t say ‘all you’- since most of you here are probably unemployed hence have all this time obsessed with bombarding me with messages,” the note said.

The note also included shots at Leung’s critics for their intelligence and ability to speak English. View the full post below:

After the Facebook post made headlines, the page was removed. However, an Instagram account that linked to Leung’s Facebook and contains many pictures that appear to show her remains active. It also includes photos that seem to show her bags, shoes, and other purchases.

Check out photos from the Instagram account below.

Leung, who was 22 as of earlier this year, apparently enjoys monogrammed purses.

Leung apparently is a fan of the Hilton sisters. Two posts on the Instagram account expressed her happiness Paris and Nicky Hilton owned the same purse she did.

According to one post, Leung puts designed shoes on shelves in her room “as decor.”

Leung first made waves on social media in earlier this year when a post on the account linked to her implied she had cut her wrists. Her mother subsequently commented on that post, which seemed to confirm the page’s authenticity.

