Fritz Henderson's Daughter Calls GM Chairman "A SELFISH PIECE OF SH*T"

Sarah Henderson, daughter of the just-resigned GM CEO Fritz Henderson, attacked his successor Ed Whitacre, among others, in a brutal post on the GM’s public facebook page.
Jalopnik.com: “HE F****** GOT ASKED TO STEP DOWN ALL OF YOU F****** IDIOTS. IM FRITZ’S F****** DAUGHTER, AND HE DID NOT F***** RESIGN. WHITACRE IS A SELFISH PIECE OF SHIFT,”
Read the whole ferocious post here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.