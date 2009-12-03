Fritz Henderson's Daughter Calls GM Chairman "A SELFISH PIECE OF SH*T"

Sarah Henderson, daughter of the just-resigned GM CEO Fritz Henderson, attacked his successor Ed Whitacre, among others, in a brutal post on the GM’s public facebook page.



Jalopnik.com: “HE F****** GOT ASKED TO STEP DOWN ALL OF YOU F****** IDIOTS. IM FRITZ’S F****** DAUGHTER, AND HE DID NOT F***** RESIGN. WHITACRE IS A SELFISH PIECE OF SHIFT,”

Read the whole ferocious post here.

