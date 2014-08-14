Daughter Of Former NSW Premier Neville Wran Charged With Stabbing Murder Of Drug Dealer

(Photo by Paul Miller/Getty Images)

Harriet Wran, the 26-year-old daughter of the late NSW Premier Neville Wran and his wife Jill, has been arrested in the Sydney suburb of Liverpool over the stabbing murder of a man in the inner city on Sunday night.

Wran was arrested yesterday afternoon, along with a 35-year-old man. She was taken to Cabramatta Police Station to assist police with inquiries.

Emergency workers were called to a public housing unit on Walker Street, Redfern, around 7.45pm on Sunday and found 48-year-old Daniel McNaulty with multiple stab wounds. He died at the scene. A second man, aged 42, also received multiple stab wounds. He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital and is in a stable condition.

On Tuesday night police also arrested Lloyd Haines, 29, who was charged with murder, attempted murder and aggravated break and enter and appeared at Parramatta Local Court today. He was remanded in custody.

Wran was charged early this morning with murder, attempted murder and aggravated break and enter. She was refused bail and will appear in Liverpool Local Court today.

As part of their investigations, police found a red hatchback related to the crime in the Waterloo area on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use Crime Stoppers online.

