Rogier Meijer’s Dutch soccer team De Graafschap was relegated after a 1-1 tie on Sunday. After the game, when Meijer sat on the field in despair, his daughter walked onto the field and tried to console him in painfully cute fashion.



Off The Bench picked up the video, and it’s great:

