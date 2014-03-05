This Dating Startup Wants To Fly Women From New York To San Francisco For A Singles Weekend

Dating startup The Dating Ring is taking matchmaking to a new level.

Apparently there’s a numbers problem when it comes to dating in New York and San Francisco: San Francisco has more single men, whereas New York has more single women. And since crowdfunding seems to work, The Dating Ring is proposing a way to get some of those single women in New York to San Francisco for a fun-filled Memorial Day Weekend.

If its Crowdtilt campaign gets funded, The Dating Ring will:

Fly women from New York to San Francisco from May 22 to 26

Offer matchmaker-curated dates

Throw a private cocktail party

The Dating Ring is kind of an old-fashioned matchmaking service, which sets up group dates for its members. It’s like a personalised “Millionaire Matchmaker,” but nobody has to be a millionaire. It launched last month and is a Y Combinator alum.

It’s unclear what’ll happen if the cross-country couples actually hit it off — maybe a new Crowdtilt campaign to actually move either the man or woman to their lover’s respective city?

There’s also a reverse campaign, hoping to send San Francisco men out to New York to meet all those single ladies. So far, it seems that women are more interested in flying to San Francisco than vice versa.

To be funded, the campaign needs to hit $US50,000 in the next 10 days. As of Tuesday afternoon, the campaign already raised more than $US1,600.

