Why The Co-Founders Of Dating Site HowAboutWe Relocated To New York To Start Their Company

When high school teachers and best friends Aaron Schildkrout and Brian Schechter came up with the idea for a new dating site, they were not even living in the same city.



Schechter was in Washington, DC, and Schildkrout in Boston, but they wanted start their company, HowAboutWe, in the best possible market that will allow their business to thrive.

They set up shop in Dumbo, an up-and-coming area for artists and startups in Brooklyn, New York in April 2010, and for the past three years they have been reinventing the online dating business by getting people offline, and focusing on both singles and couples to help them discover love, or just have fun together.

Watch below the co-founders of HowAboutWe talk about the lessons they’ve learned since launching their business, and what makes their products a success.

Produced by Robert Libetti, Will Wei, and Kamelia Angelova.

