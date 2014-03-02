Dating Site Data Shows Just How Much Australian Women Are Chasing Wealthy Men

Getty/ Quinn Rooney

New dating data shows the extent to which Australian women prefer men with money.

A study of 300,000 interactions on online dating site AYI.com, has revealed women in Townsville, Adelaide and Perth say a man’s attractiveness increases with his the size of his pay packet.

The data revealed men who earn more than $80,000 were likely to be contacted by women, but chances were dramatically increased if that figure surpassed $150,000.

Dating coach Laurel House said men need to be wary of these women and be sure exposed hidden agendas by asking strategic questions.

“You need an awareness and purpose about what kind of people you want to date,” she told The Sunday Telegraph.

“Dating now is about strategy. You have to date smart.”

