This Bunch Of 20-Somethings Thinks Dating Should Work Like Uber Instead Of Tinder

The 20-something founders of Y Combinator-backed startup Dating Ring think the way we find dates is broken.

Instead of working like Tinder (a popular app that is a bit like Hot or Not for nearby singles), Dating Ring believes finding someone should work like popular car service startup, Uber.

To understand why, the founders put together this presentation. Here are most of the slides from their two-and-a-half-minute pitch at last week’s Y Combinator Demo Day.

The startup that believes dating should work like Uber, not Tinder, is called Dating Ring. It uses matchmakers to screen everyone on the service and make sure people represent themselves accurately.

Imagine if Uber worked like Tinder, how terrible the service would be. Swipe to find an attractive ride…

Dating Ring

Match up with a driver.

Dating Ring

Then start messaging the driver to coordinate a time.

Dating Ring

And when your ride pulls up, it looks nothing like its photo.

Dating Ring

Dating should work just like Uber, the founders of Dating Ring say.

Dating Ring

Like Uber, Dating Ring screens people via matchmakers in hopes of creating better first dates. The founders say 70% of their users go on second dates. Each date set up by their service costs $US20, and the startup says it’s profitable with revenue growing 60% every month.

Dating Ring

