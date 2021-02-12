Dating profiles from 100 years ago, when singles published their net worth and expressed their deepest fears in newspaper ads

MyHeritage/Hulton Archive/The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images/Insider Lily Elsie and Joseph Coyne in The Merry Widow, 1907. Elsie and Coyne are playing the parts of ‘Sonia’ and ‘Prince Danilo’ respectively.

In the 1800s and 1900s, singles used newspaper personal ads to find lovers.

The ads, which cropped up in papers across the country, offer a snapshot of dating at the time.

Singles sought lovers with cars, money, religious conviction, and kindness.

Long before the advent of the internet and smartphones, singles looked to newspaper personal advertisements to meet their suitors.

Researchers at MyHeritage, a family-history research company, scoured their databases for the juiciest personal ads in newspapers across the country, from the Pittsburgh Press to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

These 19th and 20th century callouts offer a look into how our grandparents and great-grandparents found love and marriage long before Tinder.

They’d share their preferences with a marriage advertising agency, who would place the ads in local newspapers. Any interested readers would get in touch with the paper, which would contact the agency, then the single in question.

Much like dating app profiles of today, singles of the 1800s and 1900s shared the type of relationship they were seeking (a “husband and true companion”) and their best qualities (“business gentleman” and “believes in God”).

October 23, 1898: “I sacrificed youth, dread a lonely future, seek husband and true companion.”

MyHeritage From The Atlanta Constitution

April 16, 1899: A 44-year-old widow sought to have “the hearthstone of her heart swept, and the cobwebs brushed away.”

MyHeritage From the St. Louis Post Despatch

July 17, 1904: Bachelors’ and bachelorettes’ net worths were often published as a way to entice potential suitors.

MyHeritage From The Anaconda Standard

Source: Timeline

October 22, 1901: Before catfishing, or pretending to be someone you’re not, became an unfortunate dating trend, people would use personal ads to dupe unsuspecting singles.

MyHeritage From The Meriden Daily Journal in New Haven County, Connecticut

July 29, 1901: In this case, bachelorette Flora Kable broke things off with her suitor after he paid for a train ticket to visit her.

MyHeritage From Daily True American in Trenton, New Jersey

January 31, 1904: Retired miners, like this one who found his lover left him while he was at work, would also place personal ads.

MyHeritage From The Minneapolis Tribune

September 11, 1921: A “business gentleman” and “true American” was looking for a “widow lady of some means” who loved music. Her weight and height seemed to matter too.

MyHeritage From The Pittsburgh Press

July 17, 1921: Women also made specific requests in their ads, like for a “good-natured gentleman owning automobile.”

MyHeritage From The Pittsburgh Press

September 11, 1921: “Must be Protestant. No dancers, flirts or street-walkers need answer.”

MyHeritage From the The Pittsburgh Press

