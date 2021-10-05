A dating expert reviewed a 20-year-old’s Bumble profile and said she should rethink her sports fan deal breaker and talk more about what she brings to the table

- Deanna, a 20-year-old journalist, had her Bumble profile reviewed by a dating coach for Insider’s Dating App Clinic.
- Expert Rachel DeAlto said Deanna should reconsider her deal breaker about sports and include more details about herself.
- DeAlto said Deanna had a diverse and interesting lineup of photos in her profile.
- If you’d like to have your profile reviewed by experts, submit here.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Deanna asked Insider to keep her last name private and face blurred to maintain privacy.
She told Insider she’s using Bumble and Hinge to find a relationship, and is looking for an empathetic, witty, and passionate match. Deanna said her deal breakers are people who only want to hookup, sports fanatics, Republicans, and anti-vaxxers.
“I’m a college student looking for a boyfriend who will make me laugh and cherish me. I’m a cheesy romantic and want a real relationship,” Deanna told Insider.
Rachel DeAlto, Match’s chief dating expert and author of the book “Relatable: How to Connect with Anyone, Anywhere (Even If It Scares You),” told Insider how Deanna could update her profile to find more compatible matches.
DeAlto recommended writing, “I have to admit, I’m a cheesy romantic. I’m looking for someone interested in building something real. Laughter required.”
She said singles focusing just on what they want, and not what they offer as a potential partner, is a common pitfall.
Dating experts previously told Insider that singles should get curious about differences between them and a potential match, rather than write them off.