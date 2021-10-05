A dating expert reviewed a 20-year-old’s Bumble profile and said she should rethink her sports fan deal breaker and talk more about what she brings to the table

Deanna, a 20-year-old journalist, volunteered to have her Bumble profile reviewed for Insider’s Dating App Clinic , a series where we ask experts how to revamp your dating profiles to increase your chances of finding a match.

Deanna asked Insider to keep her last name private and face blurred to maintain privacy.

She told Insider she’s using Bumble and Hinge to find a relationship, and is looking for an empathetic, witty, and passionate match. Deanna said her deal breakers are people who only want to hookup, sports fanatics, Republicans, and anti-vaxxers.

“I’m a college student looking for a boyfriend who will make me laugh and cherish me. I’m a cheesy romantic and want a real relationship,” Deanna told Insider.

Rachel DeAlto, Match’s chief dating expert and author of the book “Relatable: How to Connect with Anyone, Anywhere (Even If It Scares You),” told Insider how Deanna could update her profile to find more compatible matches.