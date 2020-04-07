Hinge now allows users to discretely signal when they're ready to move to video, as Australians date from home

Hinge has a new feature. Image: Getty

Hinge has rolled out a new feature that lets users signal when they’re ready to go on a virtual date.

The ‘Date from Home’ feature appears at the bottom of a conversation and once both parties select it, it signals they’re ready to take the date off the app.

The new feature is designed to reduce the awkwardness users feel when asking to transition from messaging to face-to-face meetings.

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing Aussies to stay indoors, dating face to face has become a bit of a challenge. To help users continue on their dating journey, Hinge has rolled out the ‘Date from Home’ feature which lets you share when you’re ready to go on a virtual date.

“While we may need to be physically distant right now, we can still be socially connected,” Hinge chief product officer Tim MacGougan said in a statement. “We are excited for the launch of ‘Date from Home’ as a new and easy way for our users to continue their dating lives.”

The feature was designed to reduce the awkwardness users feel when they want to transition from messaging to meeting digitally for the first time.

A recent Hinge study found switching a conversation to face to face meetings was the number one phase of dating that a third of users felt the least confidence in. Worse yet, a lot of conversations died before they even got to the point of asking to meet face to face.

How it works

While you’re messaging someone on the app, a ‘Date from Home’ menu will appear at the bottom of your conversation asking if you’re ready to go on a digital date.

When you’re ready to move things off the app, click the feature – your response remains private until the other person is also ready to date digitally.

When you’ve both selected the feature, Hinge will notify you directly in the conversation and you can continue your dating journey off the app.

