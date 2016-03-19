Having too many dating apps is hurting your chances of finding 'the one'

Comedian Aziz Ansari teamed up with sociologist and author Eric Klinenberg to write “Modern Romance,” an in-depth investigation into the reality of what it’s like to date and look for love in the digital era.

Klinenberg explained to us that having too many dating apps could prevent you from ever finding a serious relationship.

