11 Apps That Will Help You Get Lucky

Humans have been having sex without the help of technology for ages.
But there are still plenty of startups aiming to harness the power of technology to make it even easier to have sex.
As of February 2013, four companies controlled 77% of the $US1.22 billion online dating market. They were IAC (owners of Match.com and OkCupid), eHarmony, Zoosk, and Spark Networks.
In addition to those, there are a handful of other startups trying to make it easier to find love.
Even though Tinder doesn't peg itself as a dating app, it has generated over 75 million hook-ups and at least 50 engagements.
Tinder shows you pictures of people nearby with similar interests. You simply swipe right if you like what you see, or swipe left if you don't. Tinder will notify you if there's a mutual match. If there is, you can start chatting right away.
iOS: Free
Android: Free
Unlike Tinder, Let's Date features full-fledged profiles.
Everyone on Let's Date has a dater card, which features basic information like age, sex, and interest. It also has more interesting information, like your 'kink factor,' and willingness to have sex on a first date.
Once you're in the app, you swipe through dating cards and if you like what you see, you can click 'Let's Date.' If that person hits 'Let's Date' on your profile, the two of you will be able to chat and plan your first date.
iOS: Free
OkCupid's Crazy Blind Date completely masks who you're going on a date with.
To use it, all you have to do is sign up, create a basic profile, select places you'd like to meet, set which nights you're free, and upload a photo. CBD will find a match for you, but only show a scrambled version of that person's photo.
Before the date, you'll be able to chat and learn more about each other.
iOS: Free
Android: Free
If you're having a hard time doing the real thing, Vibease may be your best bet. Vibease is a vibrator that pairs up with a smartphone app full of audio fantasies for women.
'Imagine a user listens to a fantasy like 50 Shades of Grey and the vibrator vibrates in sync with the fantasy,' Vibease founder Dema Tio told Business Insider via email. 'When the story says 'I'm touching you softly', it vibrates softly and when the story says 'I'm touching you hard', it vibrates hard. It feels almost like a real experience. As studies show that hearing sense, mood and fantasies play a big part in female pleasure experience.'
iOS and Android: Coming soon
Bang With Friends offers an anonymous way to figure out which of your Facebook friends are down to have sex with you. But take advantage of this while you can. The app has faced some setbacks since launching. Apple pulled it from the app store in May. And Zynga recently filed a lawsuit against BWF claiming trademark infringement.
As of June 2013, over 200,000 people had banged with friends.
iOS: Currently banned
Android: Free
Grindr is a location-based hookup app for gay and bisexual men. Since launching in 2009, its user base has grown to more than 5 million people who on average spend 90 minutes every day using the app.
iOS: Free
Android: Free
Twine matches you with compatible people nearby based on shared interests.
Once you log in, click 'Twine' to find a match. You'll see where the person is from and what you have in common. If you hit 'Twine Now,' you can chat with the person. The app also offers suggested things to say to help break the ice.
If you want the other person to be able to see who you are, you can reveal your photo. You only get three Twines per day. But if you're super active, you can get four.
iOS: Free
Android: Free
Meetup probably won't get you laid right away, but it's a great way to meet new people with common interests in a casual setting.
Hinge is a social dating game that asks you to rate friends, or friends of friends, on a scale from 1 to 5. If one of those people you rated a 4 or 5 rated you highly, Hinge will notify each of you.
Hinge may not get you laid right away, but that's because it's not designed to match you with any Joe Blow on the street.
iOS: Free
Android: Free
BarEye works with bars to allow patrons to order drinks for themselves, Facebook friends, and other BarEye users, no matter where they are.
If you see an attractive person who has checked in to the bar via BarEye, you can chat and flirt with them via the app. Or you can just buy them a drink to break the ice.
iOS: Free
Android: Free
Sex can be exhausting. Thankfully there are also a ton of startups working to keep you well-fed and energized.
