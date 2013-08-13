11 Apps That Will Help You Get Lucky

Humans have been having sex without the help of technology for ages.

But there are still plenty of startups aiming to harness the power of technology to make it even easier to have sex.

As of February 2013, four companies controlled 77% of the $US1.22 billion online dating market. They were IAC (owners of Match.com and OkCupid), eHarmony, Zoosk, and Spark Networks.

In addition to those, there are a handful of other startups trying to make it easier to find love.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.