10 Apps To Make Sure You're Not Alone On Valentine's Day

Lonely of the world – fear not!If you’re feeling unloved right now and have no one special in your life, then yeah, there’s an app for that.
In fact, there are 10 apps for that.
A mainstay of the dating scene, OKCupid has been connecting people since it was launched in 2004. Check out its free app to find a last-minute date.
Think of this as a location-based 'Hot or Not' app. Tinder anonymously connects you with people nearby -- if you find each other attractive, Tinder makes the introduction and lets the two of you chat inside of the app.
This is a dating service aimed at professionals who'd like to grab lunch with someone during the workday. If people express mutual interest in each other, it connects them.
With such a straightforward name, Let's Date calls itself the '100% free, beautifully simple answer to meeting cool new people.' It operates on a premise comparable to Tinder in which you see basic information about a person and indicate that you'd like to meet him or her. If it's mutual, then you can work out the details inside the app.
Would you rather go into a date situation with some backup? Grouper sets three male friends up with three female friends to help cut down on the awkwardness. It's a free service, but you have to apply to join.
Want a date immediately? Crazy Blind Date is a standalone app also by OKCupid that will instantly connect you with someone who wants to do something nearby. If you both enjoy the date, you pay $3. Is the date a stinker? No charge.
Billing itself as the world's largest dating site, Plenty of Fish lets you search a community of 55 million users that you can message and meet. It's best described as an alternative to OKCupid.
It's not technically a dating app, but Snapchat is a perfect tool for couples to -- ahem -- privately exchange photos.
If you're already not going to be alone, FoundersCard is a membership club that gets you loads of discounts on airfare and hotel stays. So why not get out of town and stay somewhere nice?
