10 Apps To Make Sure You're Not Alone On Valentine's Day

Lonely of the world – fear not!If you’re feeling unloved right now and have no one special in your life, then yeah, there’s an app for that.

In fact, there are 10 apps for that.

OKCupid

A mainstay of the dating scene, OKCupid has been connecting people since it was launched in 2004. Check out its free app to find a last-minute date.

Price: free

Tinder

Think of this as a location-based 'Hot or Not' app. Tinder anonymously connects you with people nearby -- if you find each other attractive, Tinder makes the introduction and lets the two of you chat inside of the app.

Price: free

Coffee Meets Bagel

This is a dating service aimed at professionals who'd like to grab lunch with someone during the workday. If people express mutual interest in each other, it connects them.

Price: free

Grindr

One of the more notorious dating apps, Grindr uses your location information to connect you with gay men for dating, courtship, and friendship.

Price: basic functionality is free, expanded functionality is $0.99

Skout

Not necessarily for dating, Skout is also used to just meet new friends.

Price: free

Let's Date

With such a straightforward name, Let's Date calls itself the '100% free, beautifully simple answer to meeting cool new people.' It operates on a premise comparable to Tinder in which you see basic information about a person and indicate that you'd like to meet him or her. If it's mutual, then you can work out the details inside the app.

Price: free

Grouper

Would you rather go into a date situation with some backup? Grouper sets three male friends up with three female friends to help cut down on the awkwardness. It's a free service, but you have to apply to join.

Crazy Blind Date

Want a date immediately? Crazy Blind Date is a standalone app also by OKCupid that will instantly connect you with someone who wants to do something nearby. If you both enjoy the date, you pay $3. Is the date a stinker? No charge.

Price: free

Plenty Of Fish

Billing itself as the world's largest dating site, Plenty of Fish lets you search a community of 55 million users that you can message and meet. It's best described as an alternative to OKCupid.

Price: free

Snapchat

It's not technically a dating app, but Snapchat is a perfect tool for couples to -- ahem -- privately exchange photos.

Price: free

BONUS: FoundersCard

If you're already not going to be alone, FoundersCard is a membership club that gets you loads of discounts on airfare and hotel stays. So why not get out of town and stay somewhere nice?

