Dating App Tinder Is Already Proving To Be A Marriage-Maker At BYU

Tinder, the dating app that first gained popularity earlier this year, is already proving to be more than just a hook-up facilitator on some college campuses.

Brigham Young University student newspaper the Daily Universe reports that at least three student couples who met through Tinder in March are engaged or already married. The Daily Universe posits that there are many more couples at BYU engaged because of a Tinder match.

Tinder allows users to rate the attractiveness of other people using the app in their area, which is only revealed if both users independently acknowledge on Tinder they find the other attractive.

“BYU is known for its high number of married students; however, some students said meeting their future spouse through Tinder was unexpected,” according to the Universe.

One male BYU student who met his fiancée on Tinder told the student newspaper, “When I first learned about it (Tinder), I didn’t think it was anything I would ever do because I thought it was pretty shallow and really superficial. It just seemed like a way for people to find other people to hook up with, and I was pretty against it.”

The Universe does not say when or why the once-wary student began using the app.

