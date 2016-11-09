This dating app wants to help Americans avoid a Trump presidency by connecting them with single Canadians

For anyone looking to flee to Canada if the presidential election doesn’t go their way, there’s a dating app for that.

Called Maple Match, the app connects Americans and Canadians looking for love — and perhaps a green card. Similar to dating apps like Bumble, Tinder, and Hinge, Maple Match has users set up a profile and begin looking through potential love interests.

But there’s one key difference: Maple Match provides the option to include your citizenship and which citizenships you’re looking to obtain. It also lets you fill out a survey of your political views and which political views you’re looking for in a significant other.

While the app appears to be specifically geared toward those looking to escape a Donald Trump presidency, the company’s website says it will remain up and running even after the election.

“Maple Match is a very real company with the goal of bringing Americans and Canadians together in a fun, meaningful way,” the site reads. “Tens of thousands of you have told us that they want to use Maple Match for dating, so we look forward to building the best experience out there for meeting quality matches online.”

Here’s how it works.

When I downloaded the app, this was the welcome page. Maple Match After scrolling through a few welcome screens, I started to set up my profile. Maple Match gets extra points for being somewhat inclusive in their gender descriptions, although they are missing a few. Maple Match You really can fill out which citizenship you're after on Maple Match, although it's clearly geared toward hunting down Canadian suitors. Maple Match Next, I started my politics survey, which was brief but hit most of the key issues from a social standpoint. Not surprisingly, Maple Match did not ask me my feelings on NAFTA or the national debt. Maple Match Maple Match really got straight to the point. Maple Match Then it asked about what I'm looking for in a partner. The options are pretty limited, but it forced me to be decisive. Maple Match It seems like Maple Match is definitely geared toward those who refuse to vote for Trump. It did not ask me if I would date someone voting for Hillary Clinton. Maple Match There were several more surveys, including questions about faith and romance. Maple Match gets points taken off for this weirdly invasive personal question. Maple Match After I filled out the surveys and completed my profile, I was shown 11 Canadian men who Maple Match felt might be a good fit for me. Unlike Tinder, I can't swipe through a potentially endless supply of matches -- I only have these 11 to choose from and can message them if I'm interested in finding out more. Maple Match Michael lives in Edmonton and says he will come rescue me -- I'm assuming he means from a Donald Trump presidency. Maple Match

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.