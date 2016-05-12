Happn is launching a feature that lets you share what you want to do for the next few hours

Dating app Happn is rolling out a new “See You There” feature next Tuesday to encourage more physical meet-ups between its 17 million users.

The feature will allow Happn users to state on their dating profiles that they are interested in doing a particular activity for the next few hours. Activities range from grabbing a bite to eat, going for a run, or catching a movie.

A spokeswoman for the company said the feature won’t allow users to state where they would like the activity to take place due to safety reasons. This is something that would have to be arranged through a private message on the app.

With the new feature, other Happn users will be able to see what people they have crossed paths with are interested in doing and “seize the opportunity,” Happn said.

In order to use the See You There feature, users must tap the (+) availability button on the bottom of their home screens and select an activity they want to share. The activity will be visible to users on their timeline for four hours.

If two people are interested in doing the same activity then a “Crush” will be formed (the Happn equivalent of a match).

Didier Rappaport, CEO and founder of Happn, said the See You There feature enables “people to meet like-minded individuals by encouraging them to go offline and share an < activity they are both interested in.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The Happn app, which launched in Paris in early 2014 before expanding to 40 cities around the world, connects people who have crossed paths in real life.

Happn shows users a timeline of the people they have crossed paths with throughout the day — those who were at the same place (within 800 feet) at the same time. They can then express their interest in another person by tapping a heart or dismiss them by tapping a cross. When two users like each other they can start talking to one another.

Competition between dating apps is hotting up, with Badoo, an app with 300 million users worldwide also releasing a new feature this week that allows people to post videos to their profile.

NOW WATCH: Uber is making customers pay for having drivers wait



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.