PRESENTING: A dating app ghostwriter and consultant who charges $2,500 a month shares what her job is like — and her best tips for creating the perfect profile

Sam Khan Meredith Golden launched her dating app ghostwriting service in 2015.

After Meredith Golden launched her business, Spoon Meet Spoon, in 2015, she saw steadily rising interest in her dating app ghostwriting and coaching services.

Today, she spends 12 to 14 hours a day helping clients create intriguing profiles on Bumble, Hinge, Match, Coffee Meets Bagel, OK Cupid, and more. Golden gets paid anywhere from $US300 to perfect dating profiles to $US2,500 per month to pretend to be her clients online by liking, swiping, and chatting with potential matches.

She recommended having a great first photo to optimise your matches and says online daters should avoid using apps after 5 p.m. on weekends if they’re looking for a genuine connection.

“Sometimes it’s just easier to get in the passenger seat and let someone else drive in the beginning â€” and I’m always ready to take the wheel,” Golden said.

