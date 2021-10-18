A dating coach reviewed a 31-year-old’s Hinge profile and said the photo with his tongue out is fun, but it may not reflect what he wants in a relationship

Christopher is a 31-year-old living in San Francisco who volunteered to have his dating app profile analyzed by an expert for Insider’s Dating App Clinic.

Psychologist Dr. Michael Tobin said Christopher’s bio is great, but he needs to choose stronger photos.

Christopher, a 31-year-old living in San Francisco, is looking for a partner who isn’t afraid of adventure and likes cuddling. He’s using Hinge, Tinder, and Bumble to find a match.

“I want to convey that I’m a strong confident man that works hard, loves to look good and loves hard,” Christopher told Insider. “I want to show that there is more to me than meets the eye.”

He submitted his profile to be reviewed by an expert for Insider’s Dating App Clinic.

Dr. Michael Tobin, a clinical psychologist and author of “Riding the Edge: A Love Song to Deborah,” told Insider how Christopher should tweak his dating profile to attract the man of his dream.

Christopher’s dog photo communicates he’s open to commitment and is loving

Christopher’s profile contains a mix of posed photos and photos that show off his interests, like selfies in nature and cute pictures of his dog.

Tobin said it’s great Christopher included a photo of his dog on his profile, because it shows how open he is.

“I love his photo standing in front of the garage door with his dog,” Tobin said. “It communicates fun, friendly, and committed. I would keep it.”

Tobin said Christopher should have photos that show off his love of science and nature

Christopher describes his love of science in his bio. Tobin said listing your interests can help you find matches with similar hobbies.

“Being a science nerd tells me he’s curious and fascinated by the world-a wonderful quality that says, ‘let’s explore the world together,'” Tobin said.

But Christopher could be more selective with the photos he uses.

“His photo in nature doesn’t communicate fascination or wonder. He seems disconnected,” Tobin said.

Tobin said Christopher should swap the nature photo he has, for one of him smiling and enjoying his surroundings.

While his picture with his tongue out is fun, it may not reflect what Christopher wants in a relationship

Christopher’s profile includes a cute selfie with his tongue hanging out with a person with blue lipstick.

“The campy photo with the tongues is cute, but it’s not communicating what he says he’s looking for,” Tobin said.

“The photos must be congruent with what the person wants. Too often the profiles communicate confusion and ambivalence. You get what you want when you know what you want and your message is on point with your goals. I often see the opposite.”

Overall, Tobin said Christopher has a strong profile that reflects his personality and shows off his interests. Tobin recommends he tweaks two of his photos to best reflect his interests and relationship goals.

“Chris’s bio conveys authenticity, vulnerability, and compassion. He’s clearly saying I want more than a hookup,” Tobin said.