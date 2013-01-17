Do Police Really Think John McAfee Is A Murderer? Dateline Investigates

John McAfee

Photo: Dateline

On Friday, NBC’s news show Dateline will air a two-hour special about the weird tale of John McAfee and his links to the murder of Greg Faull.What more could there be to tell? For a man who went into hiding, McAfee did his darnedest to stay in the media the whole time he was on the run, including a jaunt in the jungle accompanied by two journalists from Vice magazine.



But Dateline says that its report won’t simply rehash the stuff we know: a story that involves murder, drugs, sex, escape, lies, a faked capture, a pregnant woman, dead dogs, and all sorts of accusations leveled at the police, the media, and McAfee himself.

Dateline’s Keith Morrison is looking into the murder itself and why police wanted to question McAfee about it in the first place. Morrison will share the facts now known about Faull’s death, and his parents efforts to pressure the Belize government into solving the case.

That’s not to say that there won’t be plenty of the other stuff, too.

Morrison scored an interview with McAfee’s young girlfriend, Sam Venegas, who went on the lam with him, as well as an interview with McAfee himself.

This won’t even be the last we see of McAfee saga. Warner Bros just bought the movie rights.

McAfee came to fame and fortune for inventing the antivirus software that still bears his name.

Don’t miss: Ex-McAfee CEO: I’m ‘Disappointed And Embarrassed’ By Founder’s Escapades

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.