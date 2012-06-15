DataPipe Raises $75 Million From Goldman

Dan Frommer

Jersey City, N.J.-based IT services firm DataPipe has raised $75 million in credit and equity funding led by Goldman Sachs. The company will use the money to expand its Somerset, N.J. campus and is “pursuing significant expansion opportunities in London and China.” DH Capital served as DataPipe’s financial advisor.

Disclosure: DataPipe is a SAI sponsor.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

funding new york sai-us