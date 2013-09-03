Here's A Fantastic Data Visualisation Of The US Intelligence Community's 'Black Budget' Spending

The Washington Post has been reporting on the U.S. intelligence community’s top-secret “black budget” after obtaining it from former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden.

The information has revealed insights about the CIA, the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, and the uneasy relationship between America and Pakistan.

Martin Grandjean has an created an overall visualisation of the data, which reveals the funding of the U.S. intelligence agencies.

Grandjean noted the five agencies that receive the most funding: CIA (28%), NSA (21%), National Reconnaissance Office (20%), National Geospatial-Intelligence Program (9%)

, and General Defence Intelligence Program (8%).

And there are four main categories of how money is spent:

“Data collection” involves gathering raw information, surveillance, satellites, human intelligences, etc. that are then exploited and analysed. And “Management” handles these tasks.

Here’s a closer look:

Check out the breakdown at the Washington Post >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.