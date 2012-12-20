Android Kills The iPhone When It Comes To Preventing Data Overcharges

With major iPhone carriers AT&T and Verizon pushing limited-data plans, you’d think there would be an easy way to track your monthly data usage on the iPhone.



Wrong.

For whatever reason, Apple still hasn’t figured out a convenient way for users to monitor and cap their monthly data usage — leaving them susceptible to ridiculous overcharges.

Android smartphones, on the other hand, lets users see exactly how much data they’re using at any given time and how much data each app uses.

If you’re on the fence about which smartphone to get, watch below for reason #4 on why you should not buy the iPhone 5:

